MML Investors Services LLC Buys New Position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

CARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $11.08 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

