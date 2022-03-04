MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the third quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 492.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 793,100.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

GRUB opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,800 ($131.49) to GBX 6,100 ($81.85) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,300 ($97.95) to GBX 6,000 ($80.50) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,738.57.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

