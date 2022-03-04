MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 232.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after buying an additional 162,500 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 33.8% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 382,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,547,000 after buying an additional 96,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the third quarter valued at $8,870,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 48.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after buying an additional 68,597 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 98.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after buying an additional 61,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.88.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $401,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $1,078,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,467 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $129.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 72.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.20. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.94.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

