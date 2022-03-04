Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) PT Lowered to $18.50 at Craig Hallum

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MNTV has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Momentive Global from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Momentive Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.37. Momentive Global has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.99.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Momentive Global will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $160,776.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $67,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

