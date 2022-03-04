Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director James K. Price Acquires 25,000 Shares

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) Director James K. Price purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.70 and a one year high of $80.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEG. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,179,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,703,000 after purchasing an additional 330,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,253,000 after acquiring an additional 413,967 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 111.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,398,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,342,000 after acquiring an additional 735,554 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2,211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,155,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,565,000 after purchasing an additional 77,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

MEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.06.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

