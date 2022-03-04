Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Montrose Environmental Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Montrose Environmental Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MEG. Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Shares of MEG opened at $43.80 on Thursday. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.31.

In related news, Director James K. Price acquired 25,000 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet Risi Field acquired 7,275 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,865.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 47,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.