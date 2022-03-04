Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,532 Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Shares of AC stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 282.94%.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,820 over the last 90 days. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Capital Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

About Associated Capital Group (Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.