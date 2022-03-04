Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 2,200 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Discovery by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,267 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the third quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average is $26.50.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.81). Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discovery has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

