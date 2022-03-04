Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pinterest by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,797 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Pinterest by 48.9% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 256.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 29,478 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PINS opened at $24.93 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $88.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,666,115.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 391,877 shares of company stock worth $12,637,858. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.84.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

