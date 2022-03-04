Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 304 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.21. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $85.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.282 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

