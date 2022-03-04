Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 56,268 DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $119,822,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 200.3% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 15,003,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007,899 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $94,589,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,253,000 after purchasing an additional 113,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 45.4% in the third quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 9,252,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.88. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.21 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DBRG shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

