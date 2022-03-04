Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,127 Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,127 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 302.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Inseego by 329.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the third quarter valued at $80,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $4.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28. Inseego Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $496.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $72.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

INSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inseego presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

