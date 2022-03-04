Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,375.30

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,375.30 ($31.87) and traded as high as GBX 2,385 ($32.00). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 2,295 ($30.79), with a volume of 145,141 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGNS. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 2,600 ($34.89) to GBX 2,250 ($30.19) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.23) price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.46. The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,277.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,375.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 62 ($0.83) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

