Morgan Stanley Acquires 20,679 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,679 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $20,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOXF. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $108.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $107.14 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.20.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.