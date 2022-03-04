Morgan Stanley Buys 144,374 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,284,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,374 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $20,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 27.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.6% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 226,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 48.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,948,000 after buying an additional 2,608,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 25.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 638,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after buying an additional 129,804 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Horizon stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Hovde Group cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

