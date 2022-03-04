Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th.

Veolia Environnement stock opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38. Veolia Environnement has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

