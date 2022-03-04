Morgan Stanley Lowers Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Price Target to $21.00

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SEER opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. Seer has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.92.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 933.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Seer will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $532,290.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $462,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,217 shares of company stock worth $1,045,517 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Seer by 1,462.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Seer by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Seer by 103,840.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Seer during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

