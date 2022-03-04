Morgan Stanley Trims Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Target Price to $135.00

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $110.41 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $89.51 and a one year high of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.15.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.38 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.71%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 103.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

