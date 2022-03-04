Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Morningstar has decreased its dividend payment by 1.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $270.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.25. Morningstar has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $350.21.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.97, for a total transaction of $2,600,877.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.84, for a total transaction of $5,496,265.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 178,232 shares of company stock worth $55,194,518 over the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Morningstar by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 67.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. 52.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

