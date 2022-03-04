Morses Club’s (MCL) Under Review Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of Morses Club (LON:MCL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON MCL traded down GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 13.20 ($0.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market cap of £17.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38. Morses Club has a twelve month low of GBX 11 ($0.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 95 ($1.27). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 45.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 60.52.

In other news, insider Paul Smith sold 464,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.58), for a total transaction of £199,571.17 ($267,772.94).

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

