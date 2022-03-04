Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $55.66 on Monday. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $57.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Mosaic by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after buying an additional 179,893 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Mosaic by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after buying an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Mosaic by 2,375.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 97,485 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

