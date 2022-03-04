Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.2% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $6.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $431.23. 267,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,435,614. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $373.26 and a one year high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

