Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Sells 91 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.51. The stock had a trading volume of 15,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,611. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.73.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

