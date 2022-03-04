Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Trading 10% Higher

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Rating) was up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.77. Approximately 128,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 129,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.10.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile (TSE:MPVD)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

