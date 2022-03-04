Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Trading 10% Higher

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Rating) was up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.77. Approximately 128,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 129,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.10.
Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile (TSE:MPVD)
See Also
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.