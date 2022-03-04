National Bank Financial Comments on Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$250.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$252.40 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LB. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.40.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$42.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.68. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$36.54 and a 12 month high of C$45.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 155.34%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.