National Bank Financial Comments on Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$250.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$252.40 million.
Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$42.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.68. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$36.54 and a 12 month high of C$45.29.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 155.34%.
About Laurentian Bank of Canada (Get Rating)
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.
