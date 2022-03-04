NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives $268.68 Average Price Target from Analysts

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.76) to GBX 300 ($4.03) in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 315 ($4.23) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.09) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.89) to GBX 300 ($4.03) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NWG traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.49. 41,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,831. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.30.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NatWest Group (Get Rating)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.