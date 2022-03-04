Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS):
- 2/23/2022 – Navitas Semiconductor is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/19/2022 – Navitas Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif. “
- 2/17/2022 – Navitas Semiconductor is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/16/2022 – Navitas Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $16.00.
Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37. Navitas Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $22.19.
Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Corp will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
