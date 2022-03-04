Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS):

2/23/2022 – Navitas Semiconductor is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2022 – Navitas Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif. “

2/17/2022 – Navitas Semiconductor is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Navitas Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $16.00.

Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37. Navitas Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $22.19.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Corp will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,515,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $23,813,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,502,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,307,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

