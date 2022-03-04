Needham & Company LLC Cuts Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $175.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ambarella from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.00.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $93.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.85 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $897,889.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total transaction of $212,619.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,046 shares of company stock worth $6,193,007 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,741,000 after buying an additional 62,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,462,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

