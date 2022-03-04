Needham & Company LLC Cuts VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target to $16.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.09.

VZIO stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $90,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $760,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 323,861 shares of company stock valued at $5,877,300 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

