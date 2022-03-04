Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Price Target Raised to 11.40 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 10.00 to 11.40 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NLLSF. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Nel ASA to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nel ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

Nel ASA stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. Nel ASA has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.