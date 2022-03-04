NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NTWK opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.12.
In other NetSol Technologies news, President Naeem Ghauri sold 10,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $41,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.28% of the company’s stock.
About NetSol Technologies (Get Rating)
NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
