NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.12.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

In other NetSol Technologies news, President Naeem Ghauri sold 10,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $41,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies (Get Rating)

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.