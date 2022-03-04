Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has increased its dividend payment by 10.3% over the last three years.

NHS opened at $11.21 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $13.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHS. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $833,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

