NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Cut to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.13.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.79.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $273,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after buying an additional 117,483 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

