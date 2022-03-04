NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

NYSE:NL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 14,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,448. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51. NL Industries has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $334.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NL Industries by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

