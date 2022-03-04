Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Raised to $27.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of JWN stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 642.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.2% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.