Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 7,523 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $272.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.62 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

