Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) versus Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) and Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carver Bancorp and Northeast Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carver Bancorp $26.50 million 1.03 -$3.90 million N/A N/A Northeast Community Bancorp $50.76 million 3.94 $11.90 million N/A N/A

Northeast Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Carver Bancorp and Northeast Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carver Bancorp -6.43% -6.91% -0.28% Northeast Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.5% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Carver Bancorp and Northeast Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Northeast Community Bancorp has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.46%. Given Northeast Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Northeast Community Bancorp is more favorable than Carver Bancorp.

Summary

Northeast Community Bancorp beats Carver Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carver Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services. The company was founded on July 5, 2006 and is headquartered in White Plains, NY.

