Northland Securities Lowers Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target to $22.50

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Northland Securities from $40.00 to $22.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 118.87% from the company’s previous close.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 21,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,691. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $670.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $146,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $396,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,275,000 after buying an additional 337,586 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,088,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,282,000 after buying an additional 117,281 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,560,000 after buying an additional 1,041,484 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,624,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,675,000 after buying an additional 127,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 66.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,596,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,651,000 after acquiring an additional 638,428 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

