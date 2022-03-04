Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

NRIM opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $281.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.43. Northrim BanCorp has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 27.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David W. Karp bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $108,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $57,165.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 376,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 249,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrim BanCorp (NRIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.