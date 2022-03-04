Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Increased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $733,486,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after buying an additional 128,163 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after buying an additional 123,221 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 369,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,944,000 after acquiring an additional 114,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $40,431,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $259,358.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,127 shares of company stock worth $2,814,298 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.64.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $449.69 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $295.16 and a 1-year high of $457.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.74.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

