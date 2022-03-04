Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $428.00 to $521.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Northrop Grumman traded as high as $457.09 and last traded at $456.10, with a volume of 2236291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $442.14.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.64.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,127 shares of company stock worth $2,814,298 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $1,769,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $395.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.