NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.25 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on NovaGold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $7.19 on Friday. NovaGold Resources has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -59.91 and a beta of 0.67.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $612,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 16,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $115,261.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,569 shares of company stock worth $1,039,271. 29.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 399,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 130,109 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,159,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 650,147 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 692.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,212 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 86,695 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovaGold Resources (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovaGold Resources (NG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.