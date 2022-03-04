NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NuVasive exited the fourth quarter of 2021 on a mixed note with an earnings miss and revenue beat. The year-over-year growth in revenues was driven by product introductions, particularly the Pulse platform and the C360 portfolio featuring the NuVasive Simplify Cervical Disc in the United States. The continued strong international performance and double-digit growth in NuVasive’s core Spine business across the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America regions raise investor confidence. Expansion of gross margin bodes well. Over the past year, NuVasive has outperformed its industry. However, the year-over-year decline in earnings due to the increase in the contingent consideration liabilities for the Simplify Medical acquisition is disappointing. Escalating costs and decline in operating profit are discouraging too.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NUVA. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. dropped their price target on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.67.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,149,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after purchasing an additional 698,360 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,960,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 47,609.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 527,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,552,000 after acquiring an additional 526,087 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,927,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,356,000 after acquiring an additional 505,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,319,000 after acquiring an additional 444,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

