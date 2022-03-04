Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NUO)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years.

NUO stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 35,519 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

