Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NUO)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years.
NUO stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $16.85.
About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
