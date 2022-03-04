Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Issues Earnings Results

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 71.35% and a negative net margin of 219.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share.

Nuwellis stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Nuwellis has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuwellis by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 28,003 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuwellis by 17.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuwellis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

