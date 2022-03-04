NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Holdings Lifted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,993,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,061,000 after buying an additional 18,598 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,810,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,682,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in NV5 Global by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 308,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $123.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.25. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $79.58 and a one year high of $141.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

