Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 321,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 329,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 100,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,572,000 after buying an additional 45,940 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OII shares. StockNews.com raised Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of OII opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

