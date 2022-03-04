OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFS Credit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in OFS Credit by 3,551.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OFS Credit by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in OFS Credit by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 12,919 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in OFS Credit by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OFS Credit by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 15,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCCI opened at $13.15 on Friday. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $78.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.71.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that OFS Credit will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.77%.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

