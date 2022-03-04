OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Reaches New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $38.95 and last traded at $38.81, with a volume of 13335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.19.

Specifically, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.69.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

