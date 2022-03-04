Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.09 EPS

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $1.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

OKTA traded down $7.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.00. 37,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,146. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.50. Okta has a 52-week low of $152.51 and a 52-week high of $287.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.86.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Okta by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Okta by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Okta by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Okta by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

